A handout photo made available by the Vatican Press Office shows Pope Francis lifted aboard the airplane that will take him to Canada for his apostolic journey, at Leonardo Da Vinci Airport, Fiumicino, Italy, 24 July 2022. EFE/EPA/VATICAN PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Pope Francis traveled on Sunday to Canada for what he has called a “penitential pilgrimage” in which he plans to apologize to the indigenous community for the harm done by the Catholic church during the so-called "process of assimilation".

The pontiff said he hoped his journey to Canada would help the “process of healing and reconciliation with the country’s indigenous peoples” after the abuse committed to thousands of indigenous children in Catholic-run schools across the country.

