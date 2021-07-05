Pope Francis recites the prayer of the Angelus from the window of his study overlooking Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City, 04 July 2021.EFE/EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI

Pope Francis on Sunday successfully underwent intestinal surgery at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic hospital in Rome, where he had been admitted earlier in the afternoon, the Vatican said.

"His Holiness responded well to the surgery performed under general anesthesia," said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni in a statement released by the Holy See.

The surgery, which had been scheduled to deal with "symptomatic diverticular stenosis" of the large intestine - that is, a narrowing of the colon due to diverticulitis - was performed by Dr. Sergio Alfieri, although further details are not yet available, including how long the operation took.

The Vatican also has not announced how long the pontiff will remain under observation, although local media, citing hospital sources, reported that he should remain hospitalized for five days.

(...)