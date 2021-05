People carry a wounded Palestinian away from Israeli police during a protest supporting Palestinian families that face eviction from their homes at Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, in Damascus gate in Jerusalem, 07 May 2021. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli police arrest a Palestinian demonstrator during a protest in support of Palestinian families that face eviction from their homes at Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, near Damascus gate in the old city of Jerusalem, 08 May 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a special cabinet meeting on the occasion of Jerusalem Day in Jerusalem, Israel, 09 May 2021. EFE/EPA/AMIT SHABI

Pope Francis leads the Sunday Angelus prayer for believers on St. Peter's Square from a window of his rooms at the Vatican, 09 May 2021. EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Pope Francis on Sunday expressed his concern over the escalating tensions in Jerusalem’s Old City, where violent clashes with Israeli security forces have left scores of Palestinians injured.

After reciting the Regina Caeli prayer, Francis also remembered the victims of a bomb attack near a girls’ school in the western part of the Afghan capital Kabul, calling the bombing an “inhuman act.”

