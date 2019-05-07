Pope Francis (2-R) is welcomed by North Macedonia President Gjorge Ivanov in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Skopje, North Macedonia, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Pope Francis arrived in North Macedonia on Tuesday where he advocated for the European integration of Balkan nations.

Francis, the first pontiff to visit the country, met with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and outgoing President Gjorge Ivanov on what was the 25th anniversary of the foundation of bilateral ties between Macedonia and the Vatican City.

Speaking to officials in the Mosaic Hall of the Presidential Palace in the capital Skopje, Francis spoke of the multi-ethnic and multi-religious composition of Macedonia and advocated "peaceful and lasting coexistence, in which different identities are able to express themselves and develop without oppressing or discriminating against others."

"These particular characteristics have special significance on the road to greater integration with European countries," he said.

He said he hoped that integrations would progress throughout the Western Balkan region in a way that respects diversity and fundamental rights.

The Ivanov thanked Francis for continuing support for European integration.

He criticized, however, the veto that for over a decade had blocked Macedonia's accession into the European Union, saying it has brought to the country a "political and moral" crisis.

Macedonians recently voted in favor changing the country's name to the Republic of North Macedonia in order to end a decades-old naming dispute with its southern neighbor, Greece.

Athens had held veto power over Macedonia's desires to join the common project and its opposition to the Balkan nation's use of a name many in Greece felt had been appropriated from Hellenic culture – Greece's northeastern region is also called Macedonia – meant Skopje had to report to the United Nations under the title the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

On Sunday the newly baptized country celebrated the second round of presidential elections, which were won by Stevo Pendarovski, a social democrat who campaigned on a ticket defending EU and NATO membership.

Francis turned to the topic of migration and urged Macedonia to become a "beacon of peace" for refugees and to welcome people of different cultures and religions.

This appeal came at a time when Skopje maintains a closed border with Greece in an effort to prevent thousands of migrants coming through the Balkan nation on their way to northern Europe.

He also paid homage to Macedonia's most famous Catholic export, Mother Teresa, honored in the Catholic Church as Saint Teresa of Calcutta, for her actions in putting "herself at the service of who are abandoned, the left behind and the poor."

Teresa was born in Skopje in 1910.EFE-EPA

