Pope Francis arrived on Sunday in Edmonton, Canada, where he was welcomed with drumming and traditional chanting by representatives of the country's indigenous peoples, from whom he will ask forgiveness on this trip for the responsibility of the Catholic Church in the abuses to which they were subjected in the 19th century in church-run residential schools where they were interned during the so-called process of assimilation.

"This is a trip of penance. Let's say that is its spirit," Francis told reporters after taking off from Rome earlier on Sunday.

After a flight of more than 10 hours and due to the time difference, trip organizers wanted to let the pontiff rest for the remainder of the day at the St. Joseph Seminary in the city in the western province of Alberta so that he can awake refreshed to attend to the remainder of his travel agenda, which will begin on Monday.