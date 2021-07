Pope Francis leads his Sunday Angelus prayer from a balcony of the Gemelli University Hospital where he underwent a scheduled colon surgery on 04 July, in Rome, Italy, 11 July 2021. EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Pope Francis on Sunday delivered his Angelus prayer from the balcony of the Rome hospital where he is recovering from colon surgery he underwent this time last week.

The pontiff appeared on the 10th floor of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Catholic hospital alongside several sick children and used the unusual setting for his weekly address to call for universal access to healthcare. EFE

gsm/jt