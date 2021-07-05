Pope Francis, 84, is in good general condition, “alert and breathing spontaneously'' after the colon surgery he underwent Sunday, according to a statement by the Vatican issued on Monday.
The Argentine pontiff remains under observation at the Gemelli University Hospital as he recovers from the “symptomatic diverticular stenosis” operation, a colon condition particularly associated with old age.
“The Holy Father reacted well to the operation, conducted under general anaesthesia,” according to Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni.
He said the surgery consisted of a left hemicolectomy and took about three hours to complete.
“He is expected to remain in hospital for approximately seven days, barring any complications,” he added.
(...)