Pope Francis recites the prayer of the Angelus from the window of his study overlooking Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City, 04 July 2021.EFE/EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI

An external view of the Gemelli hospital where Pope Francis underwent a scheduled surgery for a symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon, Rome, Italy, 05 July 2021. EFE/EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

A view of St. Peter's Square the day after Pope Francis underwent a scheduled surgery for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon at the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome, Italy, 05 July 2021. EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

An external view of the Gemelli hospital where Pope Francis underwent a scheduled surgery for a symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon, Rome, Italy, 05 July 2021. EFE/EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Photos of Pope Francis are seen at St. Peter's Square the day after Pope Francis underwent a scheduled surgery for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon at the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome, Italy, 05 July 2021. EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

An external view of the Gemelli hospital in Rome, Italy, 04 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI

Pope in good condition and ‘breathing spontaneously’ after colon surgery

Pope Francis, 84, is in good general condition, “alert and breathing spontaneously'' after the colon surgery he underwent Sunday, according to a statement by the Vatican issued on Monday.

The Argentine pontiff remains under observation at the Gemelli University Hospital as he recovers from the “symptomatic diverticular stenosis” operation, a colon condition particularly associated with old age.

“The Holy Father reacted well to the operation, conducted under general anaesthesia,” according to Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni.

He said the surgery consisted of a left hemicolectomy and took about three hours to complete.

“He is expected to remain in hospital for approximately seven days, barring any complications,” he added.

