Pope Francis speaks during a visit to the Twenty-Six Martyrs Museum and Monument on Nishizaka Hill in Nagasaki, Japan, Nov. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Pope to meet with young Japanese at cathedral built on the ashes of WWII

Pope Francis traveled to Hiroshima on Sunday, where the United States dropped an atomic bomb in 1945, and denounced the use of atomic energy for war as a crime.

The pope reiterated “that the use of atomic energy for purposes of war is today, more than ever, a crime not only against the dignity of human beings but against any possible future for our common home”.