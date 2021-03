Pope Francis attends a prayer for the victims of the war at Church Square, in Mosul, Iraq, 07 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Pope Francis on Sunday prayed for all victims of the war against the Islamic State in the terror organization’s one-time bastion in northern Iraq, as part of his historic trip to the country.

Francis’ visit to Mosul that was seized by the Islamic State from 2014-2017 comes on the last day of the first-ever papal visit to Iraq. EFE-EPA