Turkish people are reflected on a national flag as they gather in front of the Hagia Sophia Museum, in Istanbul, Turkey, 10 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Pro supporters of Erdogan pray as they celebrate Turkey's decision that the 1,500 year old Unesco World Heritage site Hagia Sophia can be converted into a mosque, in front of the Hagia Sophia Museum, in Istanbul, Turkey, 10 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Pope Francis greets faithful as he leads Angelus Prayer from the window of his office overlooking Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, 12 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ANSA/CLAUDIO PERI

Pope Francis on Sunday said he was “saddened” by Turkey’s decision to turn the Hagia Sophia, a former Byzantine cathedral and later museum, back into a mosque.

The pope made the remarks during an Angelus prayer that paid tribute to seafarers. EFE-EPA

