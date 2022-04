Pope Francis greets the faithful during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Audience Hall, Vatican City, 13 April 2022. EFE/EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

The war Russia launched on Ukraine is a “blasphemous outrage against God,” Pope Francis said during his weekly general audience on Wednesday.

“War, not only the current conflict, but all wars, represents an outrage against God, a blasphemous betrayal of the Lord of Passover, a preference for the face of the false god of this world in place of the meek face of Jesus,” Francis said.EFE

cg/smq/jt