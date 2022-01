Pope Francis during the Holy Mass for the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, in Saint Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, Vatican, 01 January 2022. EFE/EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Pope Francis used his New Year’s speech on Saturday to call for an end to violence against women, saying it was an insult to God.

His message during the first mass at the Vatican this year comes soon after he described violence against women as “almost satanic.”

“How much violence is directed against women. Enough. To hurt a woman is to insult God, who from a woman took on our humanity,” the pope said. EFE

