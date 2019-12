A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis delivers the traditional Urbi et Orbi Christmas Day blessing from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, 25 December 2019. EFE/EPA/VATICAN MEDIA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Pope Francis spoke in his Christmas message about a darkness that has fallen on the world and asked for hope in the face of “social and political upheaval” in several Latin American countries, conflicts in Syria and Lebanon.

Addressing the faithful from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, he began his Christmas message by saying there is “darkness in human hearts, yet the light of Christ is greater still”.