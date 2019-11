Pope Francis speaks during a visit to the shrine for Catholic martyr Nicholas Boonkerd Kitbamrung in Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand, Nov. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Young Thai Catholic children wait for the arrival of Pope Francis at St Peter's church in Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand, Nov. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Pope Francis (CR) walks with his cousin Ana Rosa Sivori (CL) as he arrives at Military Air Terminal of Don Muang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 November 2019. EFE/EPA/CIRO FUSCO

The pope on Friday urged religious leaders to cooperate and foster mutual respect to face the complex challenges of today in a speech at the Chulalongkorn University in Thailand.

On the second day of his visit to the Asian country the pontiff visited the prestigious Bangkok university to meet Christian leaders and leaders of other religions such as Buddhism, Islam, Brahmin-Hinduism and Sikkhism.