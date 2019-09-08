Pope Francis on Saturday evening told a group of roughly 100,000 young people and their family members on the impoverished African island nation of Madagascar to not lose hope despite social injustice and a lack of work and study opportunities.
"People who told me you have an extraordinary joy and enthusiasm were not mistaken," the Argentine pontiff told the large group who had gathered on an enormous esplanade on Antananarivo's outskirts and danced, sang and chanted "this is the youth of the pope" in Spanish throughout the event.