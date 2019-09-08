A child holds a Vatcan flag during the midmorning prayer of Pope Francis (not pictured) at Monastery of the Discalced Carmelites in Antananarivo, Madagascar, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

A faithful during midmorning prayer of Pope Francis (not pictured) at Monastery of the Discalced Carmelites in Antananarivo, Madagascar, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Pope Francis (R) and President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina during the meeting with authorities, civil society and diplomatic corps at Cerimony Building in Antananarivo, Madagascar, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

A group of around 100,000 Catholic faithful - many of them young people - gather to hear Pope Francis speak at a vigil in Soamandrakizay, outside Antananarivo, Madagascar, on Sept. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Henitsoa Rafalia

A group of around 100,000 Catholic faithful - many of them young people - gather to hear Pope Francis speak at a vigil in Soamandrakizay, outside Antananarivo, Madagascar, on Sept. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Henitsoa Rafalia

A group of around 100,000 Catholic faithful - many of them young people - gather to hear Pope Francis speak at a vigil in Soamandrakizay, outside Antananarivo, Madagascar, on Sept. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Henitsoa Rafalia

Pope Francis arrives for a vigil on Sept. 7, 2019, in Soamandrakizay, outside Antananarivo, Madagascar, where a group of around 100,000 Catholic faithful - many of them young people - gathered to hear him speak. EPA-EFE/Henitsoa Rafalia

A group of about 100,000 Catholic faithful - many of them young people - gather to hear Pope Francis speak at a vigil in Soamandrakizay, outside Antananarivo, Madagascar, on Sept. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Henitsoa Rafalia

Faithful during midmorning prayer of Pope Francis (not pictured) at Monastery of the Discalced Carmelites in Antananarivo, Madagascar, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Pope Francis on Saturday evening told a group of roughly 100,000 young people and their family members on the impoverished African island nation of Madagascar to not lose hope despite social injustice and a lack of work and study opportunities.

"People who told me you have an extraordinary joy and enthusiasm were not mistaken," the Argentine pontiff told the large group who had gathered on an enormous esplanade on Antananarivo's outskirts and danced, sang and chanted "this is the youth of the pope" in Spanish throughout the event.