Pope Francis gestures as he reacts to the crowd during a mass at the Monument of Mary Queen of Peace in Port Louis, Mauritius, 9 September 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Pope Francis greets people as he arrives at Le Sanctuaire du Pere Laval, or Pere Laval's Shrine in Port Louis, Mauritius, 9 September 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Pope Francis arrives for Holy mass at the monument of Mary Queen of Peace, Port Luis, Mauritius, 9 September 2019. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Pope Francis returns to Rome Tuesday, bringing to a close his trip through Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius, in which he warned that sub-Saharan Africa was taking the brunt of a global socio-environmental crisis.

For logistical reasons, Francis returned to Madagascar on Monday after spending just eight hours in Mauritius, his final destination on the visit, and left early Tuesday for Rome, where he is due back by the early evening local time. EFE-EPA

ccg/jt