Nurses preparing medication for patients at the Covid 19 Emergency Department of Santa Maria Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal. EPA-EFE/TIAGO PETINGA/ARCHIVE

Health workers wait in line to get vaccinated at Santa Maria Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO/ARCHIVE

A nurse caring for a pacient at the Covid 19 Emergency Department of Santa Maria Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal. EPA-EFE/TIAGO PETINGA/ ARCHIVE

Portugal is reaching its maximum hospital capacity as health authorities on Wednesday recorded a new record number of 293 deaths in a single day and dozens had to be transferred from hospitals as oxygen systems failed to match demand.

The current wave of Covid-19 in the Atlantic nation, which weathered the first surge in the spring of 2020 relatively well compared to the likes of its neighbor Spain, is unrelenting. EFE-EPA

cbd/jt