The SOS Mediterranee NGO rescue vessel MV Aquarius, which was stranded in the Mediterranean with some 141 migrants on board, enters the Grand Harbour in Senglea, Valletta, Malta, 15 August 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DOMENIC AQUILINA

The Portuguese government on Tuesday said it had reached an agreement with Spain and France to welcome some of the migrants on board the last private rescue ship operating in the Mediterranean picking up migrants attempting perilous crossings from Libya to Europe.

The NGO's SOS Méditerranée and Doctors Without Borders, which jointly operate the migrant rescue ship Aquarius, had on Monday called on the French authorities to allow its vessel to dock at the southern port of Marseille.

"Portugal has agreed with Spain and France, in the context of the joint response to the flow of migrants seeking to reach Europe through the Mediterranean, to host 10 of the 58 people on the Aquarius vessel," the government of Prime Minister António Costa said in a statement.

The French government refused to grant permission for the ship to dock in Marseille, with the country's economy minister, Bruno Le Maire, saying it was not the closest safe port and European rules had to been adhered to.

Portugal's government said it made its offer on humanitarian grounds and in solidarity with Spain and France.

Many thousands of migrants attempt dangerous Mediterranean crossings often in rickety boats each year in a bid to find a better life.