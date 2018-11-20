The prime minister of Portugal warned of the risks of a split between eastern and western countries in the European Union, championed good relations with London and called on Europe to uphold high values when it came to managing the refugee crisis during a wide-ranging interview with EFE on Tuesday.

Antonio Costa sat down with EFE at his official residence in the Portuguese capital Lisbon ahead of a Luso-Spanish summit to be held Wednesday along with Spain's PM Pedro Sánchez in the Spanish city of Valladolid.

"It's not acceptable to say to the world that 28 countries in the strongest and most dynamic economic area in the world do not have the capacity to welcome at least the number of refugees that Jordan has taken in," Antonio Costa said.

"This is completely unacceptable and Europe needs to know how to take on international responsibilities," he added.

The head of Portugal's Socialist Party government lamented the "asymmetric response" of the EU on the hosting of refugees, something that he said left Europe deeply divided.

Costa said it was important to reestablish unity so that Europe could be at the height of its values.

"More than a customs union, more than a single market, more than a single currency, Europe is a community of values and this community of values is what differentiates us on a global scale," he said.

He said it was essential to tackle lies that fed populist discourse in order to prevent Europe from losing its values and itself, underscoring an urgent need to adopt an efficient system to relocate refugees within the EU.

"We're an open country and we've sought to attract migrants to Portugal," he said, adding: "We don't only want tourists, we want people who come to live and work and invest in Portugal."

The politician also touched on the United Kingdom's pending withdrawal from the EU, something which required reaching an orderly exit agreement that "does not catch anyone by surprise."

He said the future relationship with the UK needed to be neighborly and that there needed to be a strong alliance from a military and political stand point.

By Fernando Garea and Mar Marín