Spanish Carlos Sainz (Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team) drives his Mini during the stage seven of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Riyadh and Wadi Al-Dawasir in Saudi Arabia, 12 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Spanish Nani Roma (Borgward Rally Team) in action during the stage seven of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Riyadh and Wadi Al-Dawasir in Saudi Arabia, 12 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Spanish Fernando Alonso (Toyota Gazoo Racing) in action chasing a motorbike, during the stage seven of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Riyadh and Wadi Al-Dawasir in Saudi Arabia, 12 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Spaniard Fernando Alonso (Toyota Gazoo Racing) in action during the stage seven of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Riyadh and Wadi Al-Dawasir in Saudi Arabia, 12 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Portuguese motorcyclist Paulo Goncalves in action during stage seven of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Riyadh and Wadi Al-Dawasir in Saudi Arabia, 12 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Portuguese Joaquim Rodrigues reacts after the death of his team member Paulo Goncalves who died at the kilometer 276 after a fall, during the stage seven of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Riyadh and Wadi Al-Dawasir in Saudi Arabia, 12 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Portuguese motorcyclist Paulo Goncalves in action during stage seven of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Riyadh and Wadi Al-Dawasir in Saudi Arabia, 12 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Portuguese motorcycle racer Paulo Goncalves died in an accident during stage seven of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, organizers announced Sunday.

The 40-year-old biker came off his bike at high-speed at the 263-kilometer mark between the Saudi capital Riyadh and Wadi Al Dawasir in what was the longest stage in this year's edition of the offroad race.EFE-EPA