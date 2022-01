New York (United States), 29/01/2022.- A man carries containers of milk across Eighth Avenue in New York, New York, USA, 29 January 2022. The large storm is hitting a substantial portion of the East Coast of the United States, disrupting travel and some areas are forecast to receive up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/Peter Foley

New York (United States), 29/01/2022.- A woman pulls a child in a snow sled acroos Ninth Avenue in New York, New York, USA, 29 January 2022. The large storm is hitting a substantial portion of the East Coast of the United States, disrupting travel and some areas are forecast to receive up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/Peter Foley

New York (United States), 29/01/2022.- Pedestrians walk through Central Park in the snow in New York, New York, USA, 29 January 2022. The large storm is hitting a substantial portion of the East Coast of the United States, disrupting travel and some areas are forecast to receive up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/Peter Foley