A powerful explosion has struck an area of Kabul where Afghan military bases and offices are located, as well as a complex for international troops, official sources told EFE Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Basir Mujahid said the explosion hit police district nine and the nature and motive for the incident was not yet clear, explaining they are still collecting information.

The huge explosion occurred around 6.30 pm local time (2.00 pm GMT) in Dispichari area where a complex of NATO forces are located according to a policeman deployed in the area, who requested anonymity for security reasons.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack which was near the highway connecting Kabul with the unstable eastern Afghanistan city of Jalalabad.

The attack came hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Geneva called for the formation of a 12-person negotiating team to create a framework for upcoming peace talks with the Taliban.

This year, Kabul has been the scene of multiple attacks, the most recent of which occurred last week when a suicide bomb killed 55 people, in addition to wounding 70 others at a wedding hall where believers had gathered to celebrate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

The most serious recent attack was in January, when the Taliban blew up an ambulance near the former Ministry of Interior, causing more than a hundred deaths.