People affected by the Delhi riots gather at the local rehabilitation camp, New Delhi, India, Mar. 4, 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/HARISH TYAGI

An activist holds a placard during a protest against the recent episodes of sectarian violence, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), in New Delhi, India, Mar. 3, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian activists take part in a protest against the recent episodes of sectarian violence, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), in New Delhi, India, 03 March 2020. Indian activists protested to demand Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah's resignation. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian court on Tuesday `granted conditional bail on humanitarian grounds to a 23-week pregnant student activist who was charged under a controversial anti-terror law for allegedly sparking Delhi communal riots in February.

Safoora Zargar, a 27-year-old student of the capital's Jamia Millia Islamia University, had been in prison since Apr. 10 on conspiracy charges for provoking violence that broke out following widespread street protests in Delhi against a controversial citizenship law.EFE-EPA

ia/ssk