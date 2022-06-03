NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg delivers opening remarks during a meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (not pictured) at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 02 June 2022. EFE-EPA/SHAWN THEW / POOL

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg Thursday said the Ukraine conflict had become “a war of attrition,” and the world must prepare for "the long haul" before its end at a negotiating table.

“We just have to be prepared for the long haul. What we see is that this war has now become a war of attrition," said the head of the US-led transatlantic military alliance.

Speaking at the White House after meeting with US President Joe Biden, Stoltenberg said it was up to Ukraine alone to decide what to negotiate over when that time came, and NATO's obligation was to help Kyiv defend its sovereignty. EFE