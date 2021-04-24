US President Joe Biden during the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 23 April 2021. EFE-EPA/ANNA MONEYMAKER/POOL

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 23 April 2021. The meeting is intended to underline the urgency and economic benefits of stronger climate action on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in November 2021. Around 40 international leaders attend the summit. EFE-EPA/ANNA MONEYMAKER/POOL

President Biden to make first overseas trip to UK, Belgium in June

United States President Joe Biden will make his first foreign trip in June to the United Kingdom and Belgium, the White House said Friday.

Any US president's first overseas trip is considered symbolic of American foreign policy priorities. EFE