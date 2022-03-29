Demonstrators in favor of the impeachment of the President of Peru Pedro Castillo demonstrate outside the Congress in Lima, Peru, 28 March 2022. EFE / Luis González

Police disperse supporters of the Peruvian president, Pedro Castillo, to avoid confrontations with protesters in favor of his impeachment, outside the Congress in Lima, Peru, 28 March 2022. EFE / Luis González

The President of Peru Pedro Castillo (c) leaving Congress, in Lima (Peru), 28 March 2022. EFE / Paolo Aguilar

Peruvian president Pedro Castillo survived a vote of no confidence on Monday over alleged “moral incapacity” after a marathon 10-hour parliamentary session.

Castillo opened the debate with a speech in which he insisted that there were no facts “that merit” the motion presented by a far-right section of the opposition, which controls the chamber.

The president received 55 votes in his favor compared to 54 against, with 19 abstentions. An absolute two-thirds majority was required to remove Castillo from office.

