Peruvian president Pedro Castillo survived a vote of no confidence on Monday over alleged “moral incapacity” after a marathon 10-hour parliamentary session.
Castillo opened the debate with a speech in which he insisted that there were no facts “that merit” the motion presented by a far-right section of the opposition, which controls the chamber.
The president received 55 votes in his favor compared to 54 against, with 19 abstentions. An absolute two-thirds majority was required to remove Castillo from office.
