Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and his wife (L) greet supporters after the close of voting for the Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections in Ankara, Turkey, Jun. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan celebrate after the close of voting for the Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections in Istanbul, Turkey, Jun. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to supporters after the close of voting for the Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections in Ankara, Turkey, Jun. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

The President of the Supreme Electoral Commission of Turkey announced the absolute-majority victory of the current Turkish president in the presidential elections on Sunday.

Sadi Güven of the Turkish Electoral Commission announced in a live broadcast on NTV that with 97.7 percent of the ballots counted, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won the presidential elections, and the remaining three percent that has yet to be counted will not change the results.

Güven added that the Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Republican People's Party (CHP), the People's Democratic Party, the iYi Party and the National Movement Party (MHP) have exceeded the electoral threshold of 10 percent, without revealing how many percent each party won.

According to the preliminary results released by Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency, Erdogan won 52.6 percent of the votes while his main rival, CHP candidate Muharrem Ince, garnered 30.7 percent.

In the parliamentary elections, which were held at the same time as the presidential elections, although the AKP won with 42.5 percent of the votes, it lost the absolute majority which the party had secured in the parliament since 2002.

However, the party retains a slim majority along with its coalition, the MHP, which obtained 11.1 percent of the votes.