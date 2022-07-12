Sri Lanka's former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa speaks during a media briefing at his party office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 09 June 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

The airport authorities of Sri Lanka on Tuesday prevented Basil Rajapaksa, a former finance minister and younger brother of current President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, from leaving the country, which has been witnessing mass protests over a severe economic crisis.

Officials blocked Basil's departure by refusing to attend to the former finance minister for VIP departure services from the airport terminal to board a plane.

This left Basil with the only option of using the public departure terminal of the airport at a time of when the country has openly and strongly expressed its rejection of the Rajapaksas and even attacked the presidential residence.

(...)