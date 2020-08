Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Erik Trump (obscured), Lara Trump, and Tiffany Trump wait as pallbearers load the casket of Robert Trump after a service at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 21 August 2020. EPA-EFE/TASOS KATOPODIS / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, family and friends as pallbearers load the casket of Robert Trump after a service at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 21 August 2020. EPA-EFE/TASOS KATOPODIS / POOL

Pallbearers carry the casket of US President Donald J. Trump's late brother, Robert Trump after a service at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 21 August 2020. EPA-EFE/TASOS KATOPODIS / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wait as pallbearers carry the casket of Robert Trump after a service at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 21 August 2020. EPA-EFE/TASOS KATOPODIS / POOL

United States President Donald Trump on Friday held the funeral for his brother at the White House, where no such services have been held since the assassination of then-President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

Robert Trump, the younger brother of Donald Trump, died on Saturday last week at the age of 71 at a New York hospital. EFE-EPA