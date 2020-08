US President Donald Trump holds a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. EFE/EPA/Michael Reynolds/File

President Donald Trump on Saturday signed executive orders to extend coronavirus economic relief economic package as the United States nears the horrific milestone of five million Covid-19 cases and more than 162,000 deaths.

The relief measures announced through executive orders partly restore an unemployment package for the tens of millions of US citizens who lost jobs in the pandemic. EFE-EPA