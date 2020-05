Journalists during a protest for press freedom in Cali, Colombia, 27 May 2016. EFE/CHRISTIAN ESCOBAR MORA/Archive

Press freedom faces a number of threats including fake news and economic difficulties as well as a global increase in the use of intimidation and violence to silence journalists.

These pressures have been exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis, according to the latest report by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) which was published on Sunday, World Press Freedom Day. EFE-EPA