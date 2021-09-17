An Afghan man reads a local newspapers carrying front page news of the inaugration of US President Donald J. Trump's in Kabul, Afghanistan, 22 January 2017. EFE-EPA/FILE/JAWAD JALALI

An Afghan man reads a local newspapers carrying front page news of the inaugration of US President Donald J. Trump's in Kabul, Afghanistan, 22 January 2017. EFE-EPA/FILE/JAWAD JALALI

An Afghan man reads a local newspapers carrying front page news of the inaugration of US President Donald J. Trump's in Kabul, Afghanistan, 22 January 2017. EFE-EPA/FILE/JAWAD JALALI

An empty news room of the Afghanistan Times daily closed since the arrival of the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sep, 17, 2021. EFE-EPA/Afghanistan Times Handout

Afghanistan Times printing press closed since the arrival of the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sep, 17, 2021. EFE-EPA/Sadiq Yusufi/Afghanistan Times Handout

Archived copies of the Afghanistan Times daily closed since the arrival of the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sep, 17, 2021. EFE-EPA/Sadiq Yusufi/Afghanistan Times Handout

It has been more than a month, and not a single newspaper has hit the stands in the Afghan capital since the Taliban seized power in Kabul.

No local daily has gone to print as news publishers have stopped operations due to security concerns and a back-breaking financial crisis after President Ashraf Ghani's government collapsed on Aug.15.

Some 20 newspapers were available on Kabul newsstands before the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan after two decades of war with foreign troops and the Afghan army.

“You cannot even find one newspaper in the market nowadays,” Nasir Noori, who works with media watchdog Nai, told EFE.

(...)