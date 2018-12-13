File photo dated Dec. 11, 2018, and provided by French National Police showing Cherif Chekatt, the terrorist suspect who killed three people and wounded 13 at the Christmas market in Strasbourg, France. Police killed him in Strasbourg on Dec. 13, 2018, after an intensive manhunt. EFE-EPA/ French National Police Twitter/ No File/ Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

A man thought to be Cherif Chekatt, the terrorist who killed three people and wounded 13 in downtown Strasbourg, France, earlier this week has been killed by French security forces, local media reported Thursday.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said Thursday night that authorities are examining the body of the man killed by French security forces earlier in the evening to determine if is Chekatt.

Castener said that about 9 pm three National Police officers observed a suspicious man walking along the street and, upon trying to detain him, he turned and opened fire on them, whereupon the officers "gunned down the attacker."

The minister said that the man's profile corresponds to the description "of the person sought since Tuesday night," adding that the anti-terrorist prosecutor of Paris, Remi Heitz, is en route to Strasbourg to confirm the man's identity.

"I think about the victims, about the wounded, about their relatives. I also think about the security forces who were involved. I'm proud of you," he concluded in brief remarks from Strasbourg.

Meanwhile, on Thursday the Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for the Strasbourg Christmas market attack, with the Amaq news agency, which is linked to the jihadist group, stating that the shooting was carried out by a "soldier" of the IS.

BFM TV had reported earlier that Chekatt was gunned down about 9 pm in the Neudorf neighborhood, where he had taken refuge after staging his Tuesday evening attack on the Christmas market and where on Thursday night authorities launched a large security operation, the second of the day.

Parisian daily Le Figaro had said that the suspect was killed in a warehouse where he had holed up, although Castaner seemed to contradict this version in his later remarks.

In the search for Chekaff, which began on Tuesday, more than 700 police and security personnel had been deployed and French border security had been beefed up, given the fear that he might try to flee into nearby Germany.

Chekatt's parents, two of his brothers and a person close to him have been under detention since Tuesday, while two of his sisters came to provide statements to authorities on Thursday but were not arrested.

Earlier in the evening, Castaner had said that three of the 13 wounded were released from the hospital on Thursday, while three others were in very serious condition, hovering between life and death.

The medical exams and security camera videotapes showed that during the attack, in which Chekatt used an automatic pistol and a knife, he pointed his gun directly at his victim's heads and fired at point-blank range.