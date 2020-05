Security officers wearing face masks stand guard outside the Great Hall of the People prior to the opening of the third plenary session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, China, 21 May 2020. EFE-EPA/ANDY WONG / POOL

Delegates wearing face masks leave after the opening of the third plenary session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, China, 21 May 2020. EFE-EPA/ANDY WONG / POOL

Delegates wearing face masks leave after the opening of the third plenary session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, China, 21 May 2020. EFE-EPA/ANDY WONG / POOL

Strong measures of control against the spread of COVID-19 marked the start of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Thursday which saw the participation of its more than 2,000 members in Beijing.

The 2,057 delegates - comprised of many prominent cultural, film or sports figures - turned up at the Great Hall of the People, in the Chinese capital, wearing masks to avoid possible contamination during the opening of the so-called Two Sessions.EFE-EPA

jt/sk/lds