Supporters cheer as the results come at the New Zealand's Labour party election night event in Auckland, New Zealand, 17 October 2020. EFE-EPA/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (R) arrives at the New Zealand Labour party election night event in Auckland, New Zealand, 17 October 2020. EFE-EPA/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party on Saturday appeared on course to return to power in New Zealand's delayed general elections.

The ruling party, led by 40-year-old Ardern, was on leading in 64 of the total 120 parliamentary seats, according to data from the New Zealand Electoral Commission. EFE-EPA