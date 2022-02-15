A file photo of Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom. Attorneys for Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre, an American woman who accused the British royal of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor, said in a joint court filing on 15 February 2022 that the parties have reached an out-of-court settlement and plan to file to dismiss her civil lawsuit. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Attorneys for Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre, an American woman who accused the British royal of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor, said in a joint court filing Tuesday that the parties have reached an out-of-court settlement and plan to file to dismiss her civil lawsuit.

"We write jointly with counsel for defendant to advise the Court that the parties reached a settlement in principle ... and anticipate filing a stipulation of dismissal of the case within 30 days," the filing signed by Giuffre's attorney, David Boies, read.

"In the interim, the parties request that the Court suspend all deadlines and hold the action in abeyance."

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, had earlier denied Prince Andrew's motion to dismiss Giuffre's lawsuit and allowed the litigation to proceed, paving the way for a potential civil trial in the fall.

