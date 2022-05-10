London (United Kingdom), 10/05/2022.- Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, arrives for the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster, London, Britain 10 May 2022. Britain's Charles, The Prince of Wales, is representing the Queen who will be absent for the first time in over fifty years. Buckingham Palace announced that for the first time since 1963 Queen Elizabeth II would not be delivering the Queen'Äôs Speech. The UK government are set to introduce 38 new laws including the controversial Public Order Act. (Duque Duquesa Cambridge, Abierto, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

London (United Kingdom), 10/05/2022.- Yeomen of the Guard parade for the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster, London, Britain 10 May 2022. Britain's Charles, The Prince of Wales, is representing the Queen who will be absent for the first time in over fifty years. Buckingham Palace announced that for the first time since 1963 Queen Elizabeth II would not be delivering the Queen'Äôs Speech. The UK government are set to introduce 38 new laws including the controversial Public Order Act. (Abierto, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

London (United Kingdom), 10/05/2022.- The Royal Crown is driven to parliament ahead of the State Opening of Parliament in London, Britain, 10 May 2022. Britain's Charles, The Prince of Wales, is representing the Queen who will be absent for the first time in over fifty years. Buckingham Palace announced that for the first time since 1963 Queen Elizabeth II would not be delivering the Queen'Äôs Speech. The UK government are set to introduce 38 new laws including the controversial Public Order Act. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

London (United Kingdom), 10/05/2022.- Britain's Prince Charles travels by car with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to parliament ahead of the State Opening of Parliament in London, Britain, 10 May 2022. Charles is representing the Queen who will be absent for the first time in over fifty years. Buckingham Palace announced that for the first time since 1963 Queen Elizabeth II would not be delivering the Queen'Äôs Speech. The UK government are set to introduce 38 new laws including the controversial Public Order Act. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Prince Charles, heir to the British crown, made history on Tuesday when he replaced Queen Elizabeth II for the first time at the formal opening of Parliament, where he read the government's legislative program, which includes measures to address protests by environmental groups and the rising cost of living.

Due to her mobility problems, the 96-year-old sovereign was forced to cancel her address for the first time since 1963, when she was unable to attend because she was pregnant with her youngest son, Prince Edward.

In a clear sign of a transition within the British monarchy, the Prince of Wales, 73, assumed the functions of head of state. He was accompanied by his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and his eldest son Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, who was attending the ceremony for the first time.

(...)