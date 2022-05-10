Prince Charles, heir to the British crown, made history on Tuesday when he replaced Queen Elizabeth II for the first time at the formal opening of Parliament, where he read the government's legislative program, which includes measures to address protests by environmental groups and the rising cost of living.
Due to her mobility problems, the 96-year-old sovereign was forced to cancel her address for the first time since 1963, when she was unable to attend because she was pregnant with her youngest son, Prince Edward.
In a clear sign of a transition within the British monarchy, the Prince of Wales, 73, assumed the functions of head of state. He was accompanied by his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and his eldest son Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, who was attending the ceremony for the first time.
(...)