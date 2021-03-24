Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, arrives at the Guildhall in London, United Kingdom on 10 September 2019 (reissued 23 March 2021). Having relinquished his official British royal family duties, Prince Harry has accepted an executive position with a Silicon Valley employee coaching and mental health startup, the Wall Street Journal reported on 23 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Having relinquished his official British royal family duties, Prince Harry has accepted an executive position with a Silicon Valley employee coaching and mental health startup, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

The New York-based media outlet said the Duke of Sussex will be chief impact officer at BetterUp Inc., a role he sees as an opportunity to help others.

"I intend to help create impact in people's lives," Prince Harry told the newspaper in an emailed response to questions about his decision-making process. "Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness and an all-round better life."

In his role at BetterUp, he is expected to contribute to product strategy decisions and charitable contribution initiatives, as well as serve as a public advocate for mental health-related topics.

"It's a meaningful and meaty role," said BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux, who added that he met Prince Harry through a mutual friend and began speaking with him about the job last fall.

The chief impact officer position is a rarity in the corporate world, with those roles more commonly seen at non-profit organizations such as Amnesty International USA and the United Way.