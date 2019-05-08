Media outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, Britain, 07 May 2019. EPA/ANDY RAIN

Prince Harry (R) and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex pose together with their newborn son in Winsdor, Britain, 08 May 2019. EPA/DOMIC LIPINSKI/PA

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have named their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the couple announced on their Instagram account on Wednesday after presenting their child to the world earlier in the day.

The child, who was born on Monday weighing 3.3 kilograms, appeared in front of cameras in his father's arms, wrapped in a white blanket and wearing a white knitted hat.

“It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing,” Markle said during the trio's first appearance as a family at St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, outside of the United Kingdom capital London.

“I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy,” she said.

“He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm,” said the duchess, adding: “He’s been the dream.”

The child is Queen Elizabeth II’s eighth great-grandson and the seventh in line to the UK throne.

Prince Harry said “parenting is amazing” and he and his wife were “so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy.”

Among the names being floated by the bookmakers as favorites are Alexander, James, Arthur.

Spencer, Phillip, Charles and Edward are also being listed as possible names for the boy.

The new royal’s arrival to the world has generated a lot of media attention both in the UK and abroad.

The child is seventh in line to the throne following his grandfather Prince Charles, his uncle Prince William and his three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, and his father Harry.

Unlike William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Harry and Meghan have kept the arrival of their first child largely a private matter.

Harry’s father Charles, who was currently in Germany with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, said on Tuesday: “We couldn’t be more delighted at the news and we’re looking forward to meeting the baby when we return.”

The queen, 93, and her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, were expecting to see the baby on Wednesday.

