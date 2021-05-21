Prince William, the second in line for the British crown, on Thursday accused the British Broadcasting Corporation of having "contributed significantly to (his mother, Princess Diana's) fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her."

In a statement read by him and released on the social media, the older son of Prince Charles and Lady Diana also said that the interview that the BBC conducted with his mother and aired on Nov. 20, 1995 "was a major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse and has since hurt countless others."

At the time of the interview, Charles and Diana were separated but not divorced. Their divorce was finalized on Aug. 28, 1996.

William said that "It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said."

According to an independent report that was released earlier on Thursday, BBC News - commenting on the work done starting in November 2020 by Lord John Dyson and his team regarding the interview - revealed the "'deceitful' methods" used by reporter Martin Bashir to land the interview, adding that his actions "fell short of the high standards of integrity and transparency which are (BBC's) hallmark" adding that it had made "clear failings" and saying that "We are very sorry for this."

The document details the conclusions made after an exhaustive independent investigation by Dyson, a former judge, to clarify how Bashir got the explosive Panorama interview, questioning the methods he used to interview the Princess of Wales, the former Diana Spencer, who had married Prince Charles in July 1981.