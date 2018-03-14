Policemen take control of the Palmasola jail after an operation in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Ambulances and emergency teams enter Palmasola prison after a Police operation in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Relatives of the Palmasola jail interns react to tear gas in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Policemen take control of the Palmasola prison after an operation in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

A prison riot in Palmasola prison, in the eastern province of Santa Cruz, left six inmates dead and several police officers injured, Bolivian officials said Wednesday.

The deputy interior minister, Jose Luis Quiroga, told the press that the six inmates who were killed "had resisted the police with firearms."

Bolivian officials also said that three of the injured police officers had gunshot wounds.

"We can now inform the public that we have taken back control of the Palmasola penitentiary," Quiroga said.

Before dawn, the Bolivian police launched an operation with 2,300 officers to break up inmate factions that effectively controlled the prison.

Quiroga explained that a group of inmates set fire to containers and began shooting at the police when they became aware of the operation.

The chief of the Bolivian police, Faustino Mendoza, said that the operation had uncovered a makeshift distillery and "numerous stands where drugs were sold."

Mendoza also said that control over the prison, which holds more than 5,200 inmates, was "going to be reorganized."

This is the third recent grave incident at Palmasola.

Several weeks ago, it was revealed that an 8-year-old girl was raped by an inmate, who had recorded more than 50 similar cases of sexual abuse on his phone.

A few days ago, after officials decided to restrict the entry of children to the prison, a riot took place and two inmates escaped.

All but roughly 400 of the Palmasola inmates are awaiting trial or still pursuing appeals, a description that applies to 83 percent of all prisoners nationwide.

It is estimated that up to 2,100 children live with their parents in Bolivian prisons, an unprecedented situation throughout the world, according to children's rights defenders.