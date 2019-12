A handout photo made available by Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's twitter account on 07 December2019 shows Zarif (L) greeting Iranian researcher Masoud Soleimani at an undisclosed airport in Switzerland. EFE/EPA/IRANIAN FOREGIN MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An American man who was being held in Iran and an Iranian man in the United States have been released in an apparent prisoner swap.

The two countries have not had diplomatic relations in four decades. EFE-EPA