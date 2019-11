A man who tried to clear a blocked road lies on the street after being pushed over by a protester during a flash mob rally in Central, Hong Kong, China, 08 November 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy activists were mourning the death of a 22-year-old university student who was declared dead Friday morning five days after he reportedly fell from height in a car park and suffered brain injury amid clashes between police and protesters.

Over the past few days, many people in Hong Kong have been on edge as Alex Chow Tsz-lok fought for his life in a local hospital. EFE-EPA

