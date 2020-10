A Buddhist monk holds up a placard during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 October 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Bangkok on Sunday for the fifth consecutive day demanding democratic reforms and a change of government.

Police ordered the closure of at least 20 stations in the capital’s public transport network in an unsuccessful bid to prevent another day of mass protests.