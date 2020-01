Taiwanese citizens prepare their votes in polling booths at a school in Taipei, Taiwan, 11 January 2020. EFE-EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Voters queue up to cast their ballots at a school in Taipei, Taiwan, 11 January 2020. EFE-EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) party's presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (C) reacts as he concedes his defeat in the presidential election, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, 11 January 2020. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen casts her ballot at a polling station in Taipei, Taiwan, 11 January 2020. EFE-EPA POOL/ZHANG HAO-AN

A supporter of Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) party's presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu follows the online counting of ballots during the presidential election, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, 11 January 2020. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Supporters of Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) party's presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu follow the online counting of ballots during the presidential election, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, 11 January 2020. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks on stage after learning the result of the presidential election, in Taipei, Taiwan, 11 January 2020. EFE/EPA/DAVID CHANG

Taiwanese voters on Saturday overwhelmingly backed pro-independence leader Tsai Ing-wen, who was re-elected in the presidential elections with 57 percent of the vote.

Her China friendly rival Han Kuo-yu of the Kuomintang (KMT) party took just 38.5 percent, according to Taiwan's electoral commission, in results similar to those delivered in 2016.EFE-EPA