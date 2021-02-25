Pro-junta supporters are transported on a police truck as they are surrounded by angry anti-coup protesters after a clash in Yangon, Myanmar, 25 February 2021. EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO

A Myanmar street vendor shows his injury after he was attacked by pro-junta supporters during a clash with residents who struck together metal objects to make noise as a protest against military coup, near the central railway station in Yangon, Myanmar, 25 February 2021. EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO

Demonstrators hold placards calling for the release of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 25 February 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Violent clashes erupted between supporters of Myanmar's military junta and anti-coup protesters in downtown Yangon Thursday resulting in at least one person being stabbed.

Around a thousand pro-junta demonstrators gathered in the center of the country's former capital in the early morning. Groups of civilians observing the march waved money bills at the march in reference to the accusation that they are paid to demonstrate in favor of the junta that took power in a coup on Feb. 1. EFE-EPA

