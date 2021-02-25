Violent clashes erupted between supporters of Myanmar's military junta and anti-coup protesters in downtown Yangon Thursday resulting in at least one person being stabbed.
Around a thousand pro-junta demonstrators gathered in the center of the country's former capital in the early morning. Groups of civilians observing the march waved money bills at the march in reference to the accusation that they are paid to demonstrate in favor of the junta that took power in a coup on Feb. 1. EFE-EPA
bir-nc/pd/lds-jt