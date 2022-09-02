An armed member of Taliban stands gaurd near a Mosque that was damaged in a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, 18 August 2022. EFE-EPA/FILE/STRINGER

Armed members of Taliban run security checks on vehicles near a Mosque that was damaged in a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, 18 August 2022. EFE-EPA/FILE/STRINGER

A suicide bomber blew himself up near a mosque in Afghanistan’s Herat province on Friday, killing several worshipers, including a popular pro-Taliban cleric.

The explosion occurred near the Guzargah mosque in the Herat city of the western province, police spokesperson Shah Mahmood Rasuli told EFE.

Provincial governor’s spokesperson Hamidullah Motawakil told the Afghan Tolo news that the attack killed 18 people and wounded nearly two dozens.

“Maulana Mujeeb Ur Rahman Ansari and his accomplices were killed in the suicide attack,” Mahmood Rasuli said, adding the suicide bomber attacked him as he was on his way to the mosque from his home.

