Spanish judicial police have launched an investigation after around dozen passengers were injured, three seriously, in a panicked breakout from a train as it prepared to reverse away from a wildfire in the country’s east.

The regional president of the Valencia region, Ximo Puig, confirmed the probe Wednesday, a day after the incident took place near an active wildfire around Bejís as the train was en route from Valencia to Zaragoza.

Early indications suggest the train driver acted “correctly” in their decision to halt the train and prepare to return back to the nearby station of Caudiel but that there was some sort of “action on the part of some travelers,” he added.

