The wreckage of an Antonov An-12 aircraft that crashed near Antiphilippi, Kavala, northern Greece, 17 July 2022. EFE/EPA/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS

Probe underway after plane carrying weapons to Bangladesh crashes in Greece

An investigation is underway Sunday after a Ukrainian cargo plane transporting 11.5 tons of munitions from Serbia to Bangladesh crashed in northern Greece.

The team, led by the head of Greece’s firefighting unit Marios Apostolidis, and comprising firefighters, bomb disposal and chemical experts told local media that the scene of Saturday’s fatal crash, near the city of Kavala, was “unstable.”

Investigators found traces of a white substance of unknown origin and said extremely high temperatures were emanating from the wreckage.

