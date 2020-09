Mourners gather outside the US Supreme Court after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died from pancreatic cancer in Washington, DC, USA, 18 September 2020. EFE-EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Mourners gather outside the US Supreme Court after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died from pancreatic cancer in Washington, DC, USA, 18 September 2020. EFE-EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Mourners gather outside the US Supreme Court after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died from pancreatic cancer in Washington, DC, USA, 18 September 2020. EFE-EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

(FILE) - United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends an event at New York Law School in New York, New York, USA, 06 February 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The progressive judge of the US Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at the age of 87 from "complications" of the pancreatic cancer she suffered, the court reported Friday in a statement.

The court said the magistrate "died tonight surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C., due to complications from metastasis in pancreatic cancer.” EFE-EPA

bpm/lds